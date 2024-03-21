Research by Expert Reviews discloses that 56 per cent of Welsh residents sleep less than seven hours each night, dominating the averages in England (45 per cent) and Scotland (41 per cent).

A sizeable 55 per cent of inhabitants in Wales express dissatisfaction with their sleep.

Despite NHS guidelines recommending adults sleep 7-9 hours per night, the research shows that more than half of the Welsh public fall short of this guidance.

This study highlighted that with Wales being the most sleep-deprived area in Britain, it consequently has the highest level of sleep dissatisfaction as mentioned above, with English residents following with 49 per cent, while the satisfaction rate in Scotland is lowest at 44 per cent.

The quality and comfort of a mattress greatly dictate sleep patterns and replacing them every seven to eight years can help alleviate sleep deprivation, suggests the National Bed Federation.

The survey, representing adults across Great Britain, was conducted in November 2023 with a sample size of 4,270.