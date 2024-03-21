A child was was spoken to by an unknown man on her way to Ty Sign Primary School in Risca on Tuesday (March 19).

In response the primary school has sent a letter to parents "reminding everyone to remain vigilant".

A spokesperson on behalf of the school and local education authority confirmed that the police were asked to respond to concerns raised by a pupil on the way to school on Tuesday morning.

The matter was dealt with and a message has been sent to all parents reminding everyone to remain vigilant.

Gwent Police attended the scene after receiving a report of suspicious behaviour. The force spoke to the individual involved and no offences were identified.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of suspicious behaviour on Elm Drive, Risca, on Tuesday 19 March.

"A child was spoken to by an unknown man on her way to school. There was no physical contact and the child was unharmed.

"Officers carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances. We've also set up additional patrols around the area."