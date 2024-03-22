A recent study, conducted by security experts Get Licensed, revealed Blaenau Gwent, Newport, and Torfaen as among areas with the highest rates of these offences in the UK.

The study used data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), considering levels of crime, violent crime, stalking, harassment, theft offences, drug offences and public order offences.

Each area was then standardised per 1,000 people and given a crime score out of 10.

Blaenau Gwent ranked fourth, showing an equivalent of 21.82 public order offences per 1,000 people, coming behind Manchester, Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

Newport wasn't far behind in fifth place, with 20.04 offences, and Torfaen took seventh place with 19.04 offences per 1,000 residents.

Public order offences are acts of violence, intimidation, or disruptive behaviour in public spaces, which can interfere with societal normality.

They can range from riots and threats of violence to intoxication and drunk and disorderly conduct.

The study provides an insightful understanding of public behaviour, indicating where interventions may be required to improve public safety.

This form of data analysis helps to shape our understanding of societal wellbeing across the regions of the UK.

The full study is available at the Get Licensed website for further details.