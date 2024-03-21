Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Usk Road near Newbridge on Usk at around 10.20pm yesterday, Wednesday March 20.

Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved two cars - a grey Audi A3 and a grey Land Rover Range Rover.

Paramedics confirmed that the driver of the Audi, a 36-year-old man, had died at the scene.



His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The force would now like to speak to anyone who was on Usk Road from Abernant Road to Usk around the time of the fatal crash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV on Usk Road, near Newbridge on Usk, between 10.10pm and 10.30pm to contact us.



"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400092968 with any details.



"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."