Dennis Yarr, 63, was arrested in Margate, Kent, in December 2020, after a victim reported his assaults from when she was a young girl.

This led to the discovery of two more victims.

The victims were all under 12 at the time of the attacks, between the late 1970s and early 1990s.

Yarr, originally from Scotland, worked as a bus and taxi driver.

He was known to give his victims gifts while warning them to keep his crimes a secret.

The victims provided crucial evidence in court.

Investigate assistant Steve Gunney from South Wales Police said: "Dennis Yarr’s actions have had a devastating effect on the three women.

"But thanks to their bravery and a thorough investigation, Yarr has been brought to justice.

"He has shown no remorse and during cross examination, claimed that the three women were lying and had plotted together to make false allegations."

Yarr was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child at Cardiff Crown Court last month.

On March 20, he was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, with an additional one year on licence.

Yarr is now on the Sex Offenders Register for life and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Mr Gunney said: "South Wales Police takes all reports of sexual violence extremely seriously and it is never too late to report a crime.

"Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence."