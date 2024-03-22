Deacon Walker, a Year 11 pupil at Cwmbran High, presented a funding bid to Cwmbran Trust that was so impressive, the trust awarded the base £20,000.

Deacon attends the autism base at the school and made a presentation highlighting how the car would help pupils to get into the community and develop their social skills.

The funding will be used to buy a seven-seater car.

Deacon said: "Honestly, I was just astounded when I realised I had won the bid.

"I am very happy of the legacy I will leave behind knowing others can benefit from the car."

The autism base at the school supports 22 pupils, providing an inclusive education to meet their needs.

Caroline Payne, head of the base, said: "We are incredibly proud of Deacon presenting to Cwmbran Trust in such a professional manner."

Cwmbran Trust chairman, Mark Poulton added: "Deacon was a very polite, confident and an honourable young man.

"He should be very proud of himself for articulating so well throughout the presentation."

The school hopes to have the car by the end of the summer term.