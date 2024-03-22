A Cwmbran teenager has won money for his school to get a car to help students with developing their skills in the community.
Deacon Walker, a Year 11 pupil at Cwmbran High, presented a funding bid to Cwmbran Trust that was so impressive, the trust awarded the base £20,000.
Deacon attends the autism base at the school and made a presentation highlighting how the car would help pupils to get into the community and develop their social skills.
The funding will be used to buy a seven-seater car.
Deacon said: "Honestly, I was just astounded when I realised I had won the bid.
"I am very happy of the legacy I will leave behind knowing others can benefit from the car."
The autism base at the school supports 22 pupils, providing an inclusive education to meet their needs.
Caroline Payne, head of the base, said: "We are incredibly proud of Deacon presenting to Cwmbran Trust in such a professional manner."
Cwmbran Trust chairman, Mark Poulton added: "Deacon was a very polite, confident and an honourable young man.
"He should be very proud of himself for articulating so well throughout the presentation."
The school hopes to have the car by the end of the summer term.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel