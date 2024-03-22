Bev Wernham, kitchen team member at Thistle Court Care Home, marked her 29 years of service on March 5.

Before joining Thistle in 1995 as a temporary staff member, she managed her own fruit and vegetable stall in town.

Her transition to Thistle was driven by her desire to help others, contributing to the well-being of residents.

Ms Wernham said: "I like to come to work and feel that I’m helping and making people happy.

"It’s like a second home."

Sarah Butfield, home manager, said: "Bev goes above and beyond to support our family members and our staff.

"She is always smiling and brings joy to many as she works throughout the home.

"Mealtime experience is very important to Bev and she coaches new staff in ways to support our family members to enjoy their meals and snacks."