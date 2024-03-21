Michael Bingham, 49, broke Dean Jacob’s elbow and left him covered in cuts and bruises following the attack in Abergavenny.

The violence erupted after the two had a “heated exchange” while they were on a drinking session in the town.

Mr Jacob stormed out of a pub before being followed by Bingham who pushed him to the ground and punched him to the head and face.

The defendant also kicked him once, prosecutor Alexander Orndal said.

The victim was taken to hospital where his dislocated left elbow was put in a plaster cast.

The two were described as “drinking buddies” who have since been reconciled.

Mr Jacob had offered to come to Newport Crown Court to speak on behalf of Bingham.

The defendant, of Charles Edwards Close, Llanfoist, Abergavenny admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Bingham has previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly and drink driving but none for violence.

Laurence Jones representing him said his client ran a business and was a single parent looking after two teenage boys.

His barrister asked the court to take into account the long delay in the case coming to court.

“This offence dates back some two years,” Mr Jones said.

“The police had CCTV in March 2022 and they interviewed him in March 2022 and yet he only ended up being brought to the courts by a letter they sent in September 2023.

“That’s 18 months of unwarranted delay it would seem.

“In the meantime, he has had to get on with his life including being the single parent to two young lads and running his building business which employs people.”

Mr Jones added that Bingham had shown remorse for what he accepted was an “unpleasant assault”.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told the defendant: “This offence was committed whilst you were substantially under the influence of alcohol having consumed around seven or eight points at the time.”

But he added there was the realistic prospect of rehabilitation and said: “I also accept that there's been a reconciliation with Mr Jacob.”

Bingham was jailed for nine months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £425 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.