Hayley French and her husband Liam have been left sofa surfing with their three boys Brad, Lewie, and Logan with the council unable to find the family suitable accommodation.

Six years ago, the family left their house and moved with Hayley’s disabled father to look after him. However, the family were no longer able to care for him after he came out of hospital from breaking this hip last summer.

The family have been left living out of bags (Image: Hayley French)

When the family first became homeless in July 2023, they were offered emergency bed and breakfast. The family turned this accommodation down due to it being ‘unsuitable’ for their teenage children and Ms French’s disabilities.

They were not offered any other ‘alternative accommodation at this time’ leaving the family sofa surfing and living apart for the first time.

In response Monmouthshire County Council said ‘the number of homeless households needing to access temporary accommodation continues to outstrip the number that leaves the accommodation every month.’

Hayley and Liam in happier times (Image: Hayley French)

Ms French said: “In March last year my father fell and broke his hip he spent a long time in hospital. When he came out of hospital our position became untenable and we were no longer able to care for him. We were told to leave the house which left me and my family homeless.

“We were not offered any alternative accommodation other than the B&B despite providing medical information in support of my illness, nor have we been offered alternative accommodation since.

“So, we had no other alternative than to sofa surf with my daughter and her family for a temporary period. There was not enough room for us all so my family had to sadly split up, which made my mental health so much worse.

The family have been left sofa surfing (Image: Hayley French)

“One son stayed in the conservatory at my daughters, and another son had to stay at his girlfriend’s parents’ house in Chepstow.

“This was the first time our family had ever been apart as we are such a close family.”

Ms French is worried for her children’s health ‘who have been left ‘traumatised’ and the impact this is having on their education.

Last week the family were placed in temporary accommodation at Raglan Lodge, an hour, and half drive from Logan’s school in Caldicot.

Once the family arrived at Raglan Lodge, they were horrified to find that the hot water was not working and was also running brown.

Brown water at Raglan Lodge (Image: Hayley French)

Ms French said: “As soon as we got to this horrendous place, which is called Raglan Lodge, we could not believe our eyes.

“Logan was crying so much, he’s been traumatised by this, and so we had to ask a friend if he could stay with them until we sort another place to stay.

“When we got here the hot water was off which we wasn’t told about and the water that was running was brown.

“We are so upset and disgusted about this, it’s absolutely degrading and just unlawful in my eyes.

The family in happier times (Image: Hayley French)

“This place is not suitable for children whatsoever and we have not seen one family up here with any children.

“We have been put in two rooms, Lewie is in a room alone. I have stayed in there with him as he was scared because of all the going’s on here which isn’t good.

“In the evenings we have noticed the car park is constantly being used which is very suspicious and scary.

“It smells horrible and throughout the building there are huge stains on the carpet, the walls, even the mattress.

“We are traumatised, and my mental health is deteriorating again big time.”

Bugs were found at Raglan Lodge (Image: Hayley French)

The council has since confirmed that the hot water is now working

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, a boiler system issue was reported at Raglan Lodge over the weekend. Following a visit from an engineer on Monday, March 11th, an officer visited on Wednesday (March 13th) and the boiler problem had been resolved, and there were no further issues.

"Regrettably, the number of homeless households needing to access temporary accommodation continues to outstrip the number that leaves the accommodation every month.

"We make every effort to ensure families spend limited time in Bed & breakfast-type accommodation before moving on to self-contained temporary accommodation."