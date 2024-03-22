MICHAELA LEWIS, 27, of Central Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KRISTIAN FRENCH, 42, of Narberth Crescent, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile teacher jailed for 20 years after sexually assaulting boys

CHRISTOPHER ELIAS, 61, of Woodward Avenue, Cross Keys, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARTIN EYNON, 54, of Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEIGHTON MILLING, 43, of Caerau Road, Newport must pay £713 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM JONES, 29, of Rhosili Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN GRIGGS, 48, of Bridling Crescent, Newport must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MAVIS SARPONG, 34, of Ty Isaf Park Circle, Pontymister, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

THAMES VALLEY CONSTRUCTION & CO, Albany Street, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

LUCKY MBULAWA, 39, of Howe Circle, Newport must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JODI LEIGH HAYMAN, 34, of Beech Grove, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace on August 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FRANTISEK KANDRAE, 39, of Clarence Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.