A joint venture between Torfaen County Borough Council, Torfaen Voluntary Alliance, Bron Afon, Pobl, and Aneurin Bevan Health Board, the scheme aims to provide more funding opportunities for the borough's third sector.

This collaborative strategy seeks to streamline the administration of small grants to community groups.

The goal is to increase the funding accessible for activities that encourage community ownership, foster independence, and make a significant impact on people's lives.

Torfaen communities will have access to these funds at varying intervals throughout the year.

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for communities, said: "I am thrilled to hear about the development of 'Connecting Torfaen.' It will really help the Third Sector find out about available grants more easily."

Grants from the council range between £500 and £25K and community groups are encouraged to get in touch and there will be grants available from further partners.

Partners offer an array of grants, including Community Resilience grants, Food Business grants, Torfaen Voluntary Alliance grants, Bron Afon’s "Pitch4Pounds" scheme, and Pobl Trust grants.

Cllr Cross continued: ”Grants will be available from partners at different intervals throughout the year so keep checking our webpage so you never miss an opportunity.”

These grants aim to boost the strength within the community, engage the wider community, and heighten participation.

"Connecting Torfaen" is part of the council's new approach to communities with community, well-being, and prevention at its core.

For more information about the available grants and application procedures, visit the council website.