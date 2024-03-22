More than 4,500 people signed the petition to “halt significant new development on the Gwent Levels SSSIs” (sites of special scientific interest), which closed on January 25.

According to Natural Resources Wales, SSSIs are “the most important” beacons of the country’s natural heritage.

Mike Webb, planning manager for Gwent Wildlife Trust, says the 12 per cent of Wales that falls under SSSI boundaries “should be sacrosanct”.

The Trust’s volunteers manage more than 30 reserves in Gwent, covering 449 hectares of meadows, Wye Valley woodland and upland habitats.

The charity has warned about plans for a major solar farm called Craig y Perthi which would surround the village of Bishton from three sides. 20 per cent of the proposed site comes under SSSI boundaries.

‘Transparency’

The Levels became a flashpoint for first minister Vaughan Gething when it emerged his leadership campaign accepted two £100,000 donations from a company belonging to environmental offender David Neal.

On January 11, the date of the second donation, another company belonging to Mr Neal applied to build a solar farm of “national significance” on the Levels which would need approval from the government Mr Gething now leads.

A spokesperson for Mr Gething’s campaign told the Argus the donations were declared “in line with the rules and Vaughan's commitment to transparency”.

‘Irreversible harm’

The Welsh Government says it has strengthened protections for SSSIs with changes to its planning policy.

But climate change minister Julie James has noted “exceptional” circumstances where developments could go ahead with safeguards attached.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East and a member of the petitions committee, said the campaigners should ask Ms James to publish the relevant guidance.

South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths has encouraged the campaigners to get answers (Image: Supplied)

“Maybe we'd be able to ask the minister to publish that very quickly, because it does have a bearing on some of these planning applications that are going through,” he said.

“Also, there is post-construction monitoring of developments on the site, and there have been some studies carried out into these, so I think it would be very good to ask the minister, again, to release that and to publish that information very quickly.”

Jack Sargeant, Welsh Labour MS and chair of the petitions committee, agreed.

Mr Webb said: “Protecting the Gwent Levels SSSI is essential and urgent. This wonderful landscape is under immense pressure from industrial estates, business parks and solar power stations.

“As only twelve per cent of land and coastal areas in Wales is designated an SSSI, we believe these areas should be sacrosanct.

“We are not opposed to solar power, of course, but these plants should be situated where they will not cause irreversible harm.”