In February, Welsh ambulance services received an average of 159 life-threatening calls each day.

This figure represents the fourth highest on record, despite being slightly lower than the statistic for January.

Meanwhile, the number of patient pathways pending treatment showed a slight decrease.

Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Nesta Lloyd-Jones, said: "There are some indications of progress in planned care, with the overall number of patient pathways coming down slightly in January, and those waiting more than two years continues to fall month on month, showing the concerted effort by health boards to target the longest waiters."

However, winter pressures and industrial action had affected patient waiting times, she commented.

She also urged the newly instated First Minister and the Minister for Health and Social Services to resolve trade union disputes to guarantee better service delivery.

She concluded: "Resolving trade union disputes and investing in social care, workforce, capital and digital are the NHS's only chance to free up patient flow in hospitals and have the capacity to reduce both urgent and emergency care and planned care waiting times."