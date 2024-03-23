Front Row Food, located at Unit 2, North Pontnewynydd Industrial Estate, is run by husband-and-wife partnership Jonathan and Ria Gibbs.

The café scooped up two awards at the Best of Welsh Business Awards at New House Country Hotel in Cardiff.

Front Row Food took home the prize for ‘Best Café 2024’ and the ‘Community Hero’ award.

Front Row Food won ‘Best Café 2024’ and the ‘Community Hero’ award (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Calling the moment ‘truly magical’ the family received a standing ovation at the awards.

Selflessly, the café has opened on Christmas Day for the past couple of years and served 100 free three-course Christmas lunches with all the trimmings to people struggling during the festive period.

The couple's sons Sior and Cai also take part in the generous act.

The Gibbs family (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Mrs Gibbs said: “To win the ‘Best Café’ award was amazing and we are grateful for everyone who voted for us to be awarded the “Community Hero’ award.

“This was an absolute honour as we base our values on kindness, positivity and happiness so to be acknowledged was truly magical.

The Front Row Food team at the Best of Welsh Business Awards (Image: Ria Gibbs)

“We had a standing ovation at the awards and I said a few words around mental health and it really resonated with people. I said: ‘let’s break the stigma and start talking.’

“I have experienced mental health personally within my family so I believe my purpose in life is to raise awareness and continue to work towards a world that is happier, kinder and living their bliss.

“We delivered 100 dinners on Christmas Day free to the community, helped by local volunteers, run a weekly men’s group, offer volunteer placements for people with neurodiverseity, raise money for counselling sessions in partnership with Mental health first aid and all staff are offered mental health first ado training to help facilitate conversations.

The café is run by husband-and-wife partnership Jonathan and Ria Gibbs (Image: Ria Gibbs)



“The secret is to acknowledge there is enough room for everyone to be happy and successful, so we always promote and support other local businesses.”

Ms Gibbs also thanked her ‘happy team’ and ‘wonderful community’ who are always there.

“To be successful is about believing in the people around you and acknowledging their part.

“None of this would have been possible without an amazing, hardworking, dedicated, loyal and happy team and a wonderful community that is always there to offer support and help when we need it and ‘we are proud to live in Torfaen.’

“Together we can achieve anything."