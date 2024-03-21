At approximately 6:38am this morning Gwent Police received reports of a dog running loose on the A449, Raglan towards Usk.

At the time the A449 Raglan towards Usk was closed and the public was advised to avoid the area.

The dog was secured at around 7:29am and the road was reopened.

The force thanked the public for their patience and urged them to stay safe.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers secured a dog that was reportedly running loose on the A449 near Raglan."