The Welsh Sparc Award, supported by Innovate UK, aims to combat skills shortages in the electronics and semiconductor industry by encouraging study and pursuit of related careers.

As part of the Spark their Imagination; Power Their Future campaign, 24 final year college or year 13 students starting an electronics-related course this autumn are eligible to receive the award and receive mentoring.

The award is funded by UK Electronics Skills Foundation (UKESF) and Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult.

Besides the cash award, recipients will have a professional mentor and a 'buddy'.

Applications are open for students beginning study at any Welsh university or a partnering UKESF university elsewhere in the UK in the academic year 2024/25.

Recipients can further apply for a UKESF scholarship in their second year.

Nominations are open until April 19.