This adaptation of the hit children's book by Rachel Bright and Jim Field will be at the Riverfront, from March 25 to 27, with five performances scheduled.

Directed by Sarah Punshon, with original music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer, The Lion Inside promises to be an experience for the whole family to enjoy.

The heartwarming tale follows the story of a shy mouse who wishes to have the roaring courage of a lion, teaching children about confidence and self-esteem.

Adapted for the stage, it promises to carry the same charm and lessons as the multi-million-copy-selling book.

The cast includes Caitlin Mallory as Lion, James Keningale as Mouse, and Clarke Joseph-Edwards as the Storyteller.

Sarah Punshon, writer and director, said: “Bringing such well-known and well-loved characters to life on stage is a big responsibility!

"My script needed to be true to the story we all know, but find its own theatricality.

"We’re having great fun in rehearsals finding ways to bring a whole savannah of animals to life, and I can’t stop singing Eamonn O’Dwyer’s fabulous songs.

"I’m so looking forward to delighting audiences with our brand-new version, inspiring children across the country to find their own roar."