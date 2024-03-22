On December 20, Torfaen County Borough Council's trading standards team conducted an investigation at Trendzphone Ltd based on tip-offs about fake products.

The inspection revealed 190 counterfeit phone cases with labels including Apple, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Adidas.

The retail value of the equivalent genuine products was in excess of £44,000.

On March 14, Kulwinder Singh, director of Trendzphone Ltd, pleaded guilty to 13 trademark offences related to the sales and supply of the counterfeit items.

The Cwmbran Magistrates Court sentenced Mr Singh to pay a collective penalty of £6,182.56, comprising a £3,500 fine, £1,282.56 for the council’s expenses and a victim surcharge of £1,400.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the products.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for environment said: "This case is a clear demonstration of our Trading Standards team commitment to maintaining a fair and safe trading environment in Torfaen.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those who disregard the law and sell counterfeit goods.

"We urge all businesses to comply with the law and consumers to remain vigilant.

"Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is."

The council encourages anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit goods or seeking advice on running a business in Torfaen, to contact the trading standards team or the council’s business direct team, respectively.