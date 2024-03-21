The Welsh Labour MS, who was born and raised in Newport, sat on the health and social care committee in the previous Senedd (2016-21) and chairs the children, young people and education committee in this Senedd.

Ms Bryant supported Vaughan Gething in the Welsh Labour leadership contest and the Cardiff South and Penarth MS officially became first minister this week.

Mr Gething has named his leadership rival Jeremy Miles as the minister for economy, energy and Welsh language, while Eluned Morgan keeps the title of health minister.

Ever-present Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle, previously the minister for mental health and wellbeing, has taken over the education brief from Mr Miles.

Schools in Wales have been in the spotlight after a fall in PISA test scores recently.

But the first minister picked out the appointment of his ally from Newport West as a particularly proud one.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart. In particular, I am pleased to appoint a Minister for Mental Health and Early Years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.

“This Ministerial team will answer the call of the generation in waiting, to create a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. We will take action to strengthen our economy by providing opportunities for everyone and being steadfast in our commitment to a just transition to net zero. Our goal to deliver green prosperity is reflected by the creation of a new Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language.”

First Minister

Vaughan Gething

Counsel General-designate

Mick Antoniw MS

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy & Welsh Language

Jeremy Miles MS

Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care

Eluned Morgan MS

Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution & Cabinet Office

Rebecca Evans MS

Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning

Julie James MS

Cabinet Secretary for Education

Lynne Neagle MS

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport

Ken Skates MS

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs

Huw Irranca Davies MS

Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice

Lesley Griffiths

Chief Whip & Trefnydd

Jane Hutt MS

Minister for Social Partnership

Hannah Blythyn MS

Minister for Mental Health & Early Years

Jayne Bryant MS

Minister for Social Care

Dawn Bowden MS

Ms Bryant chairs cross-party groups on diabetes, child sexual abuse, arts and health, suicide prevention, and vice chairs the groups on dementia and intergenerational solidarity.

In her Senedd biography, she said: “I’m particularly passionate about encouraging young people to be active and interested in politics. Politics matters and young people must be at the heart of it.”

It will be her first role in government since first being elected as the Senedd member for Newport West in 2016.