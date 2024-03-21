South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Crash on M4 and congestion ahead of Wales game in Cardiff

Live

Crash on M4 ahead of Wales v Finland in Cardiff

Emergency
Monmouthshire
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Crash on M4
  • Crash at J21
  • Multi-vehicle collision
  • Incident happens ahead of Wales vs Finland at Cardiff KO7.45pm

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos