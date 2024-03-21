A MAN with links to Newport is missing.
Police only launched their appeal for Jason Evans this evening, March 21, after he was last seen yesterday.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We're appealing for your help to find Jason Evans, 47, who was last seen on Wednesday 20 March on Lord Eldon Drive in Chepstow.
"Jason is described as around 5 ft 8" tall with grey hair and facial stubble.
"Jason has links to the Newport area.
"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400093007.
"Jason is also urged to get in touch with us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here