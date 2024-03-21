Police only launched their appeal for Jason Evans this evening, March 21, after he was last seen yesterday.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We're appealing for your help to find Jason Evans, 47, who was last seen on Wednesday 20 March on Lord Eldon Drive in Chepstow.

"Jason is described as around 5 ft 8" tall with grey hair and facial stubble.

Jason Evans, missing since Wednesday March 20 (Image: Gwent Police)

"Jason has links to the Newport area.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400093007.

"Jason is also urged to get in touch with us."