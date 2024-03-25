Jake Pinhorn, 32, pleaded not guilty to an alleged rape in Caerphilly county after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in May 2019.

Pinhorn, of Percy Gardens, Worcester Park, Greater London will go on trial on January 13, 2025.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer broke his back after jumping out of upstairs window

The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Simon Mills.

He was represented by Gurminder Ghuman and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.