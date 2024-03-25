A MAN is to go on trial next year after he denied raping woman in 2019.
Jake Pinhorn, 32, pleaded not guilty to an alleged rape in Caerphilly county after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
He is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in May 2019.
Pinhorn, of Percy Gardens, Worcester Park, Greater London will go on trial on January 13, 2025.
The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Simon Mills.
He was represented by Gurminder Ghuman and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.
