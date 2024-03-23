A NEWPORT woman has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with causing a man grievous bodily harm with intent.

Rebecca Leyshon, 44, of Brynglas Close, is accused of assaulting the complainant in Newport on July 29 last year.

She did not enter a plea.

Leyshon is due to appear before the crown court on April 17.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.