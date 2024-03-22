Jason Evans had last been seen on Wednesday March 20 on Lord Eldon Drive in Chepstow.

The 47-year-old also has links to Newport.

In a police update this morning the force announced that Mr Evans had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Jason Evans, 47, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."