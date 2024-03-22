A GOAT on the loose has been spotted wandering through the streets of Caerphilly County Borough.
Eyewitnesses spotted the goat wandering through Risca at midday yesterday, March 21 and over six hours later the goat was spotted 'running up and down' Manor Way.
The goat then proceeded to make it's way to Elm Drive.
One eyewitness told the Argus: "I saw her somewhere around midday following some man with a girl and I thought it belongs to them.
"Then around 6pm a woman stopped me on the top of Manor Way while I was driving and explained that a goat was running up and down the road and to be careful.
"I tried to catch the goat but was too scared and ran off towards Elm Drive."
Gwent Police attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received reports of a goat running loose on Elm Drive, Risca, at around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday 21 March).
"Officers attended and no goats were found in the area."
