Following Zeze Millz and Marisha Wallace’s exit on Tuesday (March 19), it was Heartstopper favourite Bradley Riches who left the house in a shock eviction after a huge twist.

Bradley was the last to be chosen from the group by Big Brother for his “rendezvous”.

But while he sat waiting for a family member or friend to greet him as housemates were gifted “the ultimate reward”, Celebrity Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu appeared and announced the news to him.

Bradley Riches evicted from Celebrity Big Brother in shocking twist

She said: “Surprised to see me?

“As you can see neither a friend or family member is here for you.

“That is because the public have been voting.

“I can now reveal that the seventh housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house is you.”

Speaking in the diary room, Bradley, who opened up about his diagnosis with autism while on the reality TV show, said he had the “best time”.

“I’m so grateful I made so many amazing friends and for me to do this, I felt like I was scared to do it and I’ve done it and I’m so happy and I’m so grateful and I’ve just had the best time so thankyou Big Brother.”

Your Celebrity Big Brother finalists, everybody! 🥳 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/FfQtGkLrZV — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 21, 2024

Before he left, David Potts was visited by his friend, while Nikita Kuzmin saw his girlfriend and Colson Smith was visited by his mother.

Elsewhere, Fern Britton saw her daughter and Louis Walsh had a chat with Sinitta Malone, known for the song So Macho, who gave him some “home truths”.

“I need to tell you a few home truths quickly baby cause you know when I first met you you said ‘It’s always good to be nice’ but Louis everybody in the house is nice but you”, she explained.

She added: “Louis you’re hilarious, but you’re not nice.”

Sinitta, who has appeared on The X Factor during the judge’s house portion, said she thought Louis could win the show.

“Bizarrely I really think you could, I don’t know how but you really could,” she said.

Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother final and when is it on TV?





The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place tonight (March 22) on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm.

The finalists are X Factor judge Louis Walsh, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith.