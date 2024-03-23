GREGG DALTON, 41, of Caerau Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted handling a stolen Range Rover worth £4,500 on October 13, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood and was banned from driving for 12 months.

NICO HODKINSON, 29, of Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £416 in compensation and a fine after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two vehicles on Bishop’s Place on November 3, 2023.

MORE NEWS: Man assaulted ‘drinking buddy’ outside pub after blazing row

SIMON SHIER, 49, of Parklands Close, Rogerstone, Newport was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on February 23.

He must pay his victim £150 compensation.

ANTHONY FRY, 29, of Gladstone Street, Blaina has to pay his victim £1,500 compensation after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window and a Citroen van on July 24, 2023.

He was also fined £120.

IOAN DAVIES, 20, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on December 1, 2023.

GARETH DICKSON, 40, of High Street, Blaina was jailed for four weeks after pleading guilty to common assault at the Commercial Inn, Pontymister, Risca on August 24, 2023.

He must pay his victim £100 compensation.

RICHARD COLLINGWOOD, 41, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £8.20 from Greggs on Commercial Street on February 5.

DANNY RAY, 41, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Magor services on March 17.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement.

SHANE PENGELLY, 48, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Mill Street on March 1.