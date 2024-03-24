Shaws the Drapers, which sold curtains and home goods, sadly closed stores across the UK after entering liquidation in December 2022. The family run store was more than 100 years old.

The department store, which was founded in South Wales in 1912, had 28 stores across Wales and England listed on its website – with 15 in Wales and 13 in the south-west of England and the West Midlands.

Now, PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity for pets in need, has opened the doors of its new shop at 53 Commercial Street.

Inside the new PDSA store (Image: PDSA)

Bargain-loving customers in the area will now be able to browse and pick-up an array of pre-loved and new items from the store.

The charity shop will support PDSA’s veterinary work across its 49 Pet Hospitals in the UK, which care for hundreds of thousands of pets whose owners would otherwise struggle to afford essential vet treatments.

Jennie Pearson, Volunteering Business Partner at PDSA said: “Our charity shops play a huge role in helping to fund the veterinary care in our Pet Hospitals, and the local community is truly at the centre of it.

The shop opened on March 21 (Image: PDSA)

"We’re so grateful to everyone who dedicates a little or a lot of time to helping out in our shops, as well as everyone who donates goods, or shops with us.

“The new store in Newport will provide the lovely locals with the opportunity to purchase high-quality, cut-price products while supporting a vital charity service.

"We’re hopeful the new shop will be wonderfully welcomed by the local community and will become a staple spot for locals to enjoy.

Inside the new store on Commercial Street (Image: Ian Dore)

“We are extremely grateful to all of the people who support PDSA because they believe in what we do. It’s the generous support from donating unwanted items, making a purchase, or volunteering in our charity shops, that goes back into helping keep people and pets together in their times of need through our Pet Hospitals.”

Any goods donations can be made inside the shop.

The charity shop will support PDSA’s veterinary work across its 49 Pet Hospitals (Image: Ian Dore)