Pupils at seven schools across the Wye Valley have lent their creative energies to preparing work for the upcoming Wye Valley River Festival.

With "the earth beneath our feet" as the theme, more than 500 children from Kymin View Primary School, in Wyesham, Monmouth, and Weston-under-Penyard CE Primary School and Nursery, Ross-on-Wye, have been crafting an installation inspired by fungi and trees.

The festival, held every two years to celebrate the local landscape is lined up for May 3 through May 12 this year.

Features include vibrant shows, workshops, performances and film.

The festival is run by Wye Valley River Festival CIC, an arts organisation driven by innovative artists and communities, with Angharad Evans and Ian McAndrew conducting the student outreach from community interest arts company, Think Creatively.

Ms Evans said: "It has been inspiring to see young minds responding in the sessions having listened to the sounds of plants, talked about their relationship with their local environment and nature."

Mr McAndrew said students are relaying that they "believe in nature and want to see it protected".

Artistic director of the festival, Phillippa Haynes, highlighted the importance of the pupils' work with the earth theme, affirming soil health is a national concern requiring attention.

The festival, started in 2014, is funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund, Arts Council England, the Sustainable Development Fund, the Welsh Government and Forestry England.

Most of the festival's events are free and do not require tickets.