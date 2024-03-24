Schools will break up on March 25 and return on April 8 with little ones able to enjoy two weeks off, with some parents finding it a struggle to keep them amused.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some activity inspiration available throughout Gwent and beyond this Easter break.

National Roman Legion Museum, Caerleon

This place gives a fascinating look into the Roman Empire in Wales. There are exhibits including written texts, gemstones, pottery, a bath stone coffin, and a reconstructed barrack room, with the museum open from 10am to 5pm daily.

Caerleon is also home to the most complete amphitheatre in Britain, which is managed by Cadw and free to visit. It’s open daily from 10am to 4pm (from March 1 to October 31) unless poor weather conditions make it dangerous – check social media before visiting if you’re unsure.

Caerleon Fortress (built in AD 75) and Baths are also managed by Cadw, with admission fees for non-members wishing to visit. Isca is just one of three permanent legionary fortresses in Britain and nowadays people can explore the remains of the immense open-air swimming pool, look around the cramped rooms where Roman soldiers slept and stored their weapons, and walk through the north entrance into the amphitheatre.

Find out more about Caerleon Baths and Fortress here.

Big Pit Coal Museum, Blaenavon

A fabulous destination to learn about Wales’ rich mining heritage – with it based at a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site which used to employ up to 1,300 workers. It boasts interactive exhibits and a world-famous underground tour led by a real miner – these are free or people can pay £5 for a job-a-knock ticket allowing them to book a timed slot.

Big Pit is open from 9.30am with last entry at 4pm and closes at 5pm; the underground tours run from 10am to 3.30pm. There’s a coffee shop on site, with people welcome to bring picnics, and parking is £5 a day or free for disabled badge holders and motorbikes.

More on the website here.



Conquer a castle

Caerphilly Castle

Caerphilly Castle is the biggest castle in Wales and the second largest in the UK – the mighty medieval castle is three times the size of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and home to dragons: Dewi and Dwynwen. From March 28 to April 2, Caerphilly Castle will host children’s Easter trails between 11am and 5pm with crafts and face-painting over the bank holiday weekend. Note that the castle is being developed as part of a £10m investment which means areas may be closed off during your visit.

Full details online.

Raglan Castle

Raglan Castle in Monmouthshire is a grand castle on a hill, which was designed to impress and to intimidate, with the fortress-palace transformed into regal residence. There will be additional fun to be had at Raglan Castle on March 30, 31, and April 1 with Historia Normannis there from 11am to 4pm on those days. The living history group will show a slice of life from the late 1100s in the Welsh Marches – plus children’s entertainer Juggling Jim will be there.

Full details online.

If you'd like to venture a bit further afield, the National Museum and St Fagans National Museum of History, one of the UK's leading open-air museums, both in Cardiff, are also open for some family friendly Easter fun.