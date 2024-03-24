Jack Trimm of Manor Way in Ty Sign and Devon Williams of Tredegar Street, also in Risca, were due to receive their sentences at Newport Crown Court this morning, March 22.

They have been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis at their respective home addresses between October 12, 2023, and January 9, 2024.

Williams, 25, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis at his Tredegar Street address on January 9.

Trimm, 20, was ready to receive his sentence - but technical issues meant staff at Newport Crown Court could not reach Williams at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire.

Because of the overlap in offences, Recorder Bruce Gardiner said it would only be appropriate to sentence them together.

The case has been adjourned until 9.45am on Monday, March 25.

Recorder Gardiner said “sorry” to Trimm for the delay and remanded him on bail under the same terms.