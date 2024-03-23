Owned by Scott and Kimberley Bright, Elgam Fish Bar, has been named as finalists for the Food Awards Wales Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year award.

The Blaenavon chippy has been running for over 28 years as a family run fish and chip shop, going through three generations cementing itself as part of the community.

Scott and Kimberley Bright (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

Elgam Fish Bar really is the top cod as the family shop was voted in the top 10 at the Welsh Food Awards in 2023 and made the final two in 2022.

Last year the chippy also celebrated maintaining their five-star rating hygiene rating.

Speaking to the Argus the couple said it is ‘amazing to be a finalist for the third year in a row’ and thanked their ‘fantastic’ staff.

The Elgam Fish Bar team (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

Mr and Mrs Bright said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been shortlisted as a finalist for the food awards again for the third year in a row. We absolutely love what we do.

“We are a third-generation family run business and our main priority is providing amazing quality food for our customers, maintaining our great customer service, our five star food rating and also our high reviews on Facebook and Google.

Elgam Fish Bar has gone through three generations (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

“We also love contributing towards local charities and sports teams and helping out where we can.

“We could not do it without our fantastic staff.”



The family chippy does more than just the standard cod and chips, with the family business offering an extensive menu of items including their popular ‘Brights’ Variety Box.

Bright's Variety Box (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

Elgam Fish Bar also offers 9” kebab boxes which come with a selection of meats, chips, salad and sauces, chicken burgers, cheeseburgers, garlic bread, chicken curry, pizzas and various wraps.

Heritage Plaice on Broad Street has also been named as finalists at The Welsh Food Awards which is just a 13-minute walk away from Elgam Fish Bar on Elgam Avenue.

Owners Scott and Kimberley Bright (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

Finalists for The Food Awards Wales, Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year