A FAMILY chippy has said they are ‘over the moon’ to be finalists for a national award.
Owned by Scott and Kimberley Bright, Elgam Fish Bar, has been named as finalists for the Food Awards Wales Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year award.
The Blaenavon chippy has been running for over 28 years as a family run fish and chip shop, going through three generations cementing itself as part of the community.
Elgam Fish Bar really is the top cod as the family shop was voted in the top 10 at the Welsh Food Awards in 2023 and made the final two in 2022.
Last year the chippy also celebrated maintaining their five-star rating hygiene rating.
Speaking to the Argus the couple said it is ‘amazing to be a finalist for the third year in a row’ and thanked their ‘fantastic’ staff.
Mr and Mrs Bright said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been shortlisted as a finalist for the food awards again for the third year in a row. We absolutely love what we do.
“We are a third-generation family run business and our main priority is providing amazing quality food for our customers, maintaining our great customer service, our five star food rating and also our high reviews on Facebook and Google.
“We also love contributing towards local charities and sports teams and helping out where we can.
“We could not do it without our fantastic staff.”
The family chippy does more than just the standard cod and chips, with the family business offering an extensive menu of items including their popular ‘Brights’ Variety Box.
Elgam Fish Bar also offers 9” kebab boxes which come with a selection of meats, chips, salad and sauces, chicken burgers, cheeseburgers, garlic bread, chicken curry, pizzas and various wraps.
Heritage Plaice on Broad Street has also been named as finalists at The Welsh Food Awards which is just a 13-minute walk away from Elgam Fish Bar on Elgam Avenue.
Finalists for The Food Awards Wales, Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year
-
Elgam Fish Bar - Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon
-
Plassey Fish Bar - Plassey Street, Penarth
-
Heritage Plaice Fish & Chips - Broad Street, Blaenavon
-
Barnacles Fish & Chips - Mostyn Street, Llandudno
-
Castle Fish & Chip Shop - Castle Street, Criccieth
-
Finney’s Benllech - The Square, Benllech
-
J’s Food Bar - Station Terrace Fochriw, Bargoed
-
Valla’s Fish & Chip Shop - High Street, Bangor
-
Les & Rita’s Fish Bar - Wellington Road, Rhyl
-
West End Fish and Chips
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here