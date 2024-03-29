Glan Usk School in Newport took part in what is known as a 'Ramadan Immersion Day' where they were able to get a deeper understanding of the cultures and religions of other pupils in the school.

CEO of the Welsh Sister's Circle and community leader, Jasmin Maruf, said: "The aim of it is to help children to feel like they belong and are valued members of society who are equally as important and their heritage and beliefs are being celebrated."

One of the girls in hijab (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

Ms Maruf, along with more than 20 women from the Welsh Sister Circle community group, organised the event together with the school. Activities on the day included trying on thobes and hijabs, Arabic calligraphy, using oud scents and trying chocolate-covered dates.

The idea for the immersion day began last year after conversations Ms Maruf had with her daughters and the school about certain celebrations which are celebrated but not others.

Children took part in various activities on the day, helping them to understand that those who follow Islam are not too different to those that don't. (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

She said: "The school celebrated festivals such as Christmas, Easter, Chinese New Year, Diwali, even Valentine's Day and there were activities dedicated to each.

"But faith-based religious practices like Ramadan, Ta'anit, Yom Kippur, and Eid were missed out, but not intentionally. The school didn't know how to approach it."

Different texts shown to the kids. (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

This spurred Ms Maruf to set up the day in 2023 where she and her team gave a presentation on what Ramadan is and likened it to the practices of Lent and Yom Kippur.

Both of these also require followers of Christianity and Judaism to abstain (hold back) from eating at a particular time or follow a specific diet, like Ramadan.

Traditional Muslim dress (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

The display at the Ramadan Immersion Day (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

"Putting it in this way meant we could talk about the commonalities in the Abrahamic religions, which are often misunderstood, and also talk about the differences," she said.

Ms Maruf also explained that she wanted to keep it really simple so the children could understand.

Part of the presentation that Ms Maruf and her team gave to the children before the immersion day began (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

"You call him God. I call him Allah. The Jewish call him Yahweh, but we're all still talking about the same God." Similarly, the names of the prophets were given in English and then in Arabic so the children get a better understanding of the shared history and culture between the religions.

The children were able to write their names in Arabic calligraphy, dress in traditional clothing like thobes and hijabs, and eat dates.

Jasmin Maruf (centre) with two other Welsh Sister's Circle members. (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

The community leader and CEO said: "If you're not used to seeing it then you might have a bit of a fear and wonder 'what are they like under there?'

"So if I can get the kids and the teachers to wear those items and then they can see themselves in the mirror, and see that actually the only thing that's different between me and this person is this piece of cloth, then they will learn to see that its another human being."

Teachers got involved with the activities, along with the children. (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

According to Ms Maruf, "some of the children were sceptical at first. But others and teachers were inquisitive, enthusiastic about learning, wholeheartedly supportive and kept optimistic and openminded. Once they saw some of their peers trying on the clothing, she said they wanted to have a go too".

"Some of them were taking off one and saying, I want to try this one on now.

The Welsh Sisters Circle put on a variety of different activities to engage every sense for the children and make things fun and easy to understand.

Ramadan cupcakes (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

These included:

Taking part in Islamic prayer, known as 'salah'

Looking at the Quran, the Muslim holy book, and other Islamic texts and artefacts

Looking through Ramadan celebrations and how they differ depending on cultures

Taking part in Ramadan crafting activities

Playing the 'Daf', which is an Arabic drum (video below)

The teachers later held Ramadan cookie making sessions with the children.

Making a jar of 30 good deeds for each day of Ramadan, which is something Muslims are encouraged to do from an early age

Children learning about the etiquettes of praying (called, salah) (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

One of the Welsh Sisters Circle members teaching children about prayer, called 'salah' (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Jasmin Maruf added: "We got them Ramadan cookies, put Attar (Oud) scent on their hands, goody bags full of sweets and the kids got to take part in doing a good deed every single day. That's something simple that they can get involved in and something that Muslims do.

"It was fun, it was buzzing around the whole entire school and we were asked to do an immersion day in another school too."

The Welsh Sister's Circle group that helped facilitate the Ramadan Immersion Day (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

The Ramadan immersion day prompted conversation within the parents community at Glan Usk school too.

Parents of the children at the school talked about what they enjoyed about the Ramadan Immersion Day (Image: Welsh Sister's Circle)

The Welsh Sister's Circle run workshops, walking groups, cook for those in the community that are having a hard time, create food parcels and much more, powered by donations.

To book training time in school or work with the Welsh Sister's Circle, contact WSCWales@outlook.com.