A MAN who wielded a machete in public, robbed medication from his local pharmacy and assaulted an emergency worker must wait another two months to be sentenced in court.

Lucan Towell, 35, appeared at Newport Crown Court this morning, March 22.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, Towell brandished a machete and robbed Vida Rogers Pharmacy of medication.

The offences took place on High Street in Fleur-de-lis, Caerphilly, where he lived.

On Tuesday, November 7, he attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to a custody detention officer and assaulted him by beating.

Recorder Bruce Gardiner remanded him in custody while psychiatric and pre-sentencing reports are prepared.

Towell’s defence lawyer said the 35-year-old was keen for the court to know his “background” before he was sentenced.

The case has been adjourned until Friday, May 31.