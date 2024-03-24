A MAN who wielded a machete in public, robbed medication from his local pharmacy and assaulted an emergency worker must wait another two months to be sentenced in court.
Lucan Towell, 35, appeared at Newport Crown Court this morning, March 22.
On Monday, November 6, 2023, Towell brandished a machete and robbed Vida Rogers Pharmacy of medication.
The offences took place on High Street in Fleur-de-lis, Caerphilly, where he lived.
On Tuesday, November 7, he attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to a custody detention officer and assaulted him by beating.
Recorder Bruce Gardiner remanded him in custody while psychiatric and pre-sentencing reports are prepared.
Towell’s defence lawyer said the 35-year-old was keen for the court to know his “background” before he was sentenced.
The case has been adjourned until Friday, May 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article