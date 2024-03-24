Lucan Towell, 35, appeared at Newport Crown Court this morning, March 22.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, Towell brandished a machete and robbed Vida Rogers Pharmacy of medication.

The offences took place on High Street in Fleur-de-lis, Caerphilly, where he lived.

On Tuesday, November 7, he attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to a custody detention officer and assaulted him by beating.

Recorder Bruce Gardiner remanded him in custody while psychiatric and pre-sentencing reports are prepared.

Towell’s defence lawyer said the 35-year-old was keen for the court to know his “background” before he was sentenced.

The case has been adjourned until Friday, May 31.