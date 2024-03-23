With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of the best options for entertainment this holiday.

Raglan Farm Park

Raglan Farm Park has play zones, soft play, zip wires, mega trampolines, ride-on tractors, go-karts and more. Fran & Amy’s Kitchen is open from 10am to 3pm daily serving up fresh food and hot and cold drinks (with a kids menu available) while the farm shop offers locally sourced produce to buy. Find out more here.

The Sugar Loaf, Monmouthshire

The Sugar Loaf in Monmouthshire is 596m so still a challenge – but well worth it for the spectacular view from up top. There’s plenty of wildlife to view while to take on the Sugar Loaf, with birds including buzzards and the occasional red kite soaring overhead. Alternatively, the Skirrid at Abergavenny is a gentler 486m but does include some sharp climbs and descents.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive

Cwmcarn Forest Drive is a fun day out for the whole family with so much to see and do. There are adventure playgrounds and many trails for people to explore the rich and diverse nature and wildlife in the area. Visitors can park at one of the seven car parks and take in the incredible panoramic views, plus there’s plenty of areas for barbecues and picnics. Find out more here.

Twmbarlwm, Risca

Twmbarlwm in Risca stands at 419m but it’s fairly steep – there’s a car park near the top for those travelling with little ones who would struggle to climb the entire of Twmbarlwm (but even this part is quite steep). Twmbarlwm is rich in nature, history, and folklore.

Savoy Theatre, Monmouth

Savoy Theatre in Monmouth is one of the oldest working theatres in Wales, with the building boasting red velvet seats, vaulted ceilings, golden ironwork around the ticket booths, and ornate chandeliers. This magnificent listed building plays host to drama, comedy, music, and films – with family friendly animation Migration to be screened here from March 22 to March 28.

Check out the theatre and find out what’s on at here.