Penhein Glamping, set in 250 acres of unspoilt Monmouthshire farmland, will reopen for the season from March 29, just in time for the Easter Holidays and for its 10th anniversary year and there’s still plenty of space with two night stays priced from £355 (for accommodation sleeping up to five).

2024 sees the introduction of even more ways to spend time in nature and enjoy staying in one of their eight high-domed luxury Persian ‘Alachigh’ tents including the launch of an adventure club aimed at younger children as well as a new wildlife watching hide

The all new Penhein Mini Adventurer Club will be open to children between the ages of two to eight years.

This is a unique offering for youngsters and aimed to give parents a few hours off where they can relax with a book, go for a walk, have a snooze and leave their little ones at the glampsite cared for by Sophie a qualified level three childcare practitioner.

Numbers will be kept small with the club accommodating between 2-4 children per session and is priced at £35 per child for 2.5 hours of nature-based activities. This is in addition to Junior Bush Craft which is open to kids six to 15 and costs £35 for half a day giving families plenty of choices.

What’s more, until 22 April, families will be able to join the team for an unforgettable ‘Lambing Live’ experience as the 100 strong herd of ewes are expecting a bumper 200 lambs this spring. Time will be spent helping to check on the newborns, bottle-feed hungry lambs and make sure the ewes are getting plenty of food.

There are two ‘Lambing Live’ sessions (10am and 4pm) on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday with guests encouraged to reserve their spot. The experience typically lasts an hour and costs £35 per family.

Penhein will also be offering guests a new wildlife watching experience by means of the estate’s new wildlife hide situated in the Garws Wood to the north of the farm. Deer, foxes and badgers can be spotted as well as a wide range of birds from the camouflaged trailer all kitted out with wildlife guides and handy binoculars too.

How much?

A two-night, weekend break over the Easter holidays from April 5 costs from £475, or a two-night midweek break starts from April 3 costing from £355 per yurt and each tent can accommodate up to five people sharing one Persian yurt on a self-catering basis.

Penhein offers immersive, all inclusive and off grid luxury glamping, tucked away in a peaceful corner of coppiced woodland which will be carpeted with spring flowers come April.

Inside the tents beds and linen are of boutique hotel quality, and the décor nods to the owners’ family Persian heritage with handblocked motifs on headboards and quilted throws.

There are ensuite flushing loos and some tents have ensuite showers, with the remaining having access to a dedicated shower room with underfloor heating and a roll top bath.

Families can also enjoy the natural children’s playground with balance bars, tunnels, rope swings and a bridge, all located in a safe woodland clearing close to accommodation with communal outdoor space with firepits for social gatherings.

To book or for more details, visit the website or call 01633 400581.