If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Yarrow is the most amazing girl ever who can easily be an only dog in the home where she can have lots of love and attention or she can also happily live with other dogs. Yarrow already walks on the lead and loves going out and about although adopters will need to keep in mind she has seen very little of the big wide world so far. Yarrow is very chilled. Yarrow can live with older dog-savvy children who are respectful of her needs. She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills.

Milo is an absolutely delightful boy who is full of affection and fun. Milo was originally returned to his breeder as he can be food aggressive which means Milo is looking for a home that can sensibly manage situations involving food and have experience with this. Milo is really missing his home comforts and can’t wait to be in a loving home again. He will need an adult only home that can provide plenty of enrichment, exercise and love.

Sophie has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home. Sophie loves human company and also gets on well with other dogs. Sophie can be the only dog in the home where she can have plenty of attention or she can also happily live with other dogs. She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning about housetraining.

Beach has come to us from a breeder as an unsold puppy and he cannot wait to start his life with his forever family. Beach is a lurcher lover’s dream. He is looking for a home with plenty of time, passion and patience. He can be a only dog in the home with adopters that can be there for him and are able to keep him entertained. He could also live with resident dogs.

Tolly has come from her breeder to find a loving home. Tolly can already walk on a lead and can live with respectful dog-savvy kids who will understand her need for time and space. She can be an only dog in the right home so long as you have plenty of time to help her settle and adjust to her new way of life. She will need to learn all about house training which could take time.