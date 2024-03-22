Gareth Mitchell, 41, from Cwmbran licked his victim’s breast before he put his fingers inside her underwear and digitally penetrated her.

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that the defendant had later tried to take his own life.

The police found him after he had driven to an isolated spot in the Brecon Beacons.

When he was later questioned by detectives he gave them a prepared statement in which he said: “I’m so sorry for my actions. It will not happen again.”

In her victim impact statement the girl revealed: “My mental health has got a lot worse.”

Mr Greenwood added: “She also said she will never forget what has happened to her but will try and be the best person she can be.”

Mitchell, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration.

The offence took place on January 10.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

Jeffrey Jones representing Mitchell said: “He is a man who has never been in trouble before and he poses a low risk for the future.

“This was a one-off incident.”

His barrister added: “His life is likely to be changed forever.

“The future is likely to be bleak for him once he is released from prison.

“The defendant has had to deal with diabetes while he is in custody as well as anxiety and depression.”

Mitchell wept as he was sentenced by Recorder Greg Bull KC.

The judge told him: “You violated her. The offence is so serious that only a term of immediate imprisonment can be justified.

“Although I accept that this was a one-off incident, you have harmed her grievously.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and told he would have to serve half that sentence before being released on licence.

Mitchell will have to register as a sex offender and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

He will also have to pay a £228 victim surcharge.