Lewis Strong threatened to kill support worker Sarah Gage at Millbrook House on Newport’s West Nash Road.

Ms Gage phoned police on Monday, November 27, 2023, to report the resident had armed himself with a knife.

Strong made a “modified” butter knife by sellotaping to it a piece of metal from a tin can and also wielded a steak knife, Newport Crown Court heard.

Just eight days before the incident, Strong was admitted to hospital following an overdose, and he returned to Millbrook House on November 25.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, said the teenager was angry about not having medication.

Staff said his behaviour had “escalated” in the weeks before the incident and he had a longer history of depression.

Strong, 19, has also suffered from ongoing paranoia.

On the morning of November 27, he asked if someone could withdraw money so he could deposit it in his bank account.

In a victim statement, Ms Gage also said he expressed “suicidal ideations” and refused to the team leader when concerns were raised.

With the modified knife in hand, he told her: “Give me my meds or I’ll slit your throat and anyone else who gets in my way.”

He had previous “clean character” and no previous convictions, said Mr Brown.

'Help'





Defending, Sol Bartley said the 19-year-old was afflicted by “significant mental health difficulties” and had previously been detained on mental health grounds.

But he attributed the threats to a “breakdown” as opposed to any clear intentions or motivations.

“The most troubling part of his history is the harm he has caused himself, as opposed to the community,” Mr Bartley said.

He endorsed the psychiatrist’s recommendation of a hospital order so Strong could be assessed and given further treatment.

Recorder Bruce Gardiner said the medical evidence provided “sound reasons” to depart from the usual course, which would have been a custodial sentence.

Strong will return to the vulnerable prisoners’ wing in hospital while arrangements are made for him to move to St Cadoc’s Hospital in Caerleon.

“It’s clear from the medical evidence that you need specialist medical help, not punishment,” said the judge.

He also made a forfeiture order for the improvised knife.