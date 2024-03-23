The Goldcroft, nestled on Goldcroft Common in Caerleon, won Best Pub at The Best of Welsh Business Awards.

The Goldcroft team at The Best of Welsh Business Awards (Image: The Goldcroft)

Speaking to the Argus the pub said they ‘over the moon’ to receive the prestigious award and thanked their ‘incredible customers.’

The pub has an extensive mouth watering menu (Image: The Goldcroft)

A spokesperson for The Goldcroft said: “We are over the moon to have won ‘Best Pub’ at The Best of Welsh Business Awards and are even more delighted that our quaint pub is getting the recognition it deserves.



“Our team works tirelessly to ensure we provide a welcoming and friendly environment and unique but traditional dishes for our customers.

Outside the award winning pub (Image: The Goldcroft)

"This award represents all the hard work we have put into The Goldcroft over the years to make it a community for the people of Caerleon!

“It goes without saying that we must thank our loyal and incredible customers for continuing to support our local business. It truly is a great honour to be deemed the ‘Best Pub,' so thank you to everyone who helped get us this far.

The Goldcroft won Best Pub at The Best of Welsh Business Awards (Image: The Goldcroft)

“We are excited to see what is in store for The Goldcroft in our future endeavours.”

The pub serves food seven days a week and even has a beer garden, perfect for a spot of alfresco dining and to catch some rays.

The pub serves food seven days a week (Image: The Goldcroft)

The Goldcroft has an extensive menu including Sunday roasts, a main menu and a lunch time offer where guests can choose two dishes for £17.

The pub also serves bottomless brunch for £35 per person for two hours, within this price you can also choose three dishes to accompany your drinks.