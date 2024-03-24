Michael Okafor, 46, from Newport was convicted by a jury following a trial of committing the serious sexual assault in the city last June.

The defendant, of Bishton Street, had denied the charge.

Following the verdict, Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that Okafor had no previous convictions.

Okafor’s barrister Alexander Greenwood asked for sentence to be adjourned and his client is due to be sentenced on April 12.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told the defendant he would now have to register as a sex offender for life.

Okafor was remanded in custody.