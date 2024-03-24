Emporium Snooker Club, also known as the Snooks, on 41b High Street in Bargoed, applied for planning permission for the beer garden in January.

Caerphilly County Borough Council granted permission on Monday, March 18.

According to the application, the intention is to build the beer garden on land at the back of 44 - 46 High Street, currently next to a public car park.

The documents say the site is "directly accessible" from the snooker club, with a development sketch showing the development will be made of wooden decking, all on two levels.

The application was approved after there were no objections or comments from any consultees, including Bargoed Town Council or the public.

Councillor Dawn Ingram-Jones, who covers Aberbargoed and Bargoed ward, wrote to the council in support of the application.

She said: "I would like to support the application as I believe additional facilities at the Emporium Snooker Club will be of benefit to the residents of Bargoed and surrounding areas. It will also, hopefully, improve footfall in the town and encourage regeneration."

The full application has been approved on the condition that work is begun within five years, the development follows the approved documentation, it is only open between 9.30am and 9pm, and no music is to be played in the garden unless agreed the local authority in writing.

You can view the application on the Caerphilly Council website under the reference code 24/0006/FULL.