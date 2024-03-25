EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted. 

Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council. 

Conversion of derelict hall into 3No, residential properties with associated alterations.

Reference and type: C/2024/0055 Full

Date registered: March 8 2024

Location: Former St Johns Ambulance Hall, 68 Castle Street, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP13 1DS

Applicant surname: Koperski

Agent: Creation Design Wales

Construction of a domestic garage, hardstand area & access steps

Reference and type: C/2024/0056 Full

Date registered: March 6 2024

Location: 20 Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP13 1SQ

Applicant surname: Coombes

Agent: Mr Adrian Drew

Demolition of garage and replace with annexe for disabled person for independent living and bike shed

Reference and type:  C/2024/0057 Full

Date registered: March 13 2024

Location: Ty-Craig Swffryd Road Swffryd Abertillery Blaenau Gwent NP11 5DW

Applicant surname: Watt

Agent: MB Design Architectural Services

Application for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed use as a children's home for a maximum of two children and up to 3 no. carers

Reference and type: C/2024/0058* Lawful Development Certificate Application

Date registered: March 14 2024

Location: Hill Rise, Llangynidr Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 5EY

Applicant surname: Carter

Agent: CLC Construction

Replacement single storey rear extension

Reference and type: C/2024/0059 Full

Date registered: March 13 2024

Location: 41 Newall Street, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP13 1EH

Applicant surname: Howells

Agent: MB Design Architectural Services

 