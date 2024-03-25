EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted.
Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.
Conversion of derelict hall into 3No, residential properties with associated alterations.
Reference and type: C/2024/0055 Full
Date registered: March 8 2024
Location: Former St Johns Ambulance Hall, 68 Castle Street, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP13 1DS
Applicant surname: Koperski
Agent: Creation Design Wales
Construction of a domestic garage, hardstand area & access steps
Reference and type: C/2024/0056 Full
Date registered: March 6 2024
Location: 20 Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP13 1SQ
Applicant surname: Coombes
Agent: Mr Adrian Drew
Demolition of garage and replace with annexe for disabled person for independent living and bike shed
Reference and type: C/2024/0057 Full
Date registered: March 13 2024
Location: Ty-Craig Swffryd Road Swffryd Abertillery Blaenau Gwent NP11 5DW
Applicant surname: Watt
Agent: MB Design Architectural Services
Application for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed use as a children's home for a maximum of two children and up to 3 no. carers
Reference and type: C/2024/0058* Lawful Development Certificate Application
Date registered: March 14 2024
Location: Hill Rise, Llangynidr Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 5EY
Applicant surname: Carter
Agent: CLC Construction
Replacement single storey rear extension
Reference and type: C/2024/0059 Full
Date registered: March 13 2024
Location: 41 Newall Street, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent NP13 1EH
Applicant surname: Howells
Agent: MB Design Architectural Services
