John Griffiths, whose constituency extends to Caldicot, has backed Welsh Labour colleagues Julie James and Huw Irranca-Davies to protect the historic landscape in their new roles.

Former climate change minister Ms James has been appointed cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, with Huw Irranca-Davies taking over as climate change and rural affairs.

It means Ms James will have responsibility for planning regulations for sites of special scientific interest (SSSIs), like those in the Gwent Levels, having already made changes to "strengthen protections" in her previous role.

Today is a significant day for Wales.@PrifWeinidog Vaughan Gething has appointed his new Cabinet, who will work together to deliver a stronger, fairer, greener Wales.



Full details of appointments here 👇https://t.co/bo6Uu13ENo pic.twitter.com/kNVlpmLKOL — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) March 21, 2024

The Levels generated headlines in an otherwise party leadership election when it emerged Vaughan Gething, the new first minister, accepted £200,000 in donations from a man convicted of dumping waste there.

More than 4,500 people have signed a petition to "halt" all major developments on the landscape, which has been presented to the Senedd.

Environmental campaigners young and old want better protection for the Levels (Image: Gwent Wildlife Trust)

Mr Gething also rewarded Newport West MS Jayne Bryant with her first role in government before they went to the Cardiff City Stadium to watch Wales beat Finland.

Ms Bryant told the Argus she is “relishing the opportunity” to be minister for mental health and early years - another new role.

“This is an important and exciting area of work and I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

‘Strong commitment’

Mr Griffiths, her Newport neighbour, will continue as a backbencher after holding a number of ministerial roles over the last 25 years.

That included a spell as environment and sustainable development minister between 2011 and 2013.

More recently, he has echoed local concerns about proposals for the Gwent Levels - including Craig y Perthi, which would take up 334 acres around Bishton with solar panels.

“The reappointment of Julie James to the Cabinet and Huw Irranca-Davies in the climate change role is good news for the Gwent Levels,” he said.

Huw Irranca-Davies and Julie James have new roles in government (Image: Senedd/Welsh Government)

“Julie has shown a strong commitment to this important area of Wales and I know with officials has been working tirelessly to strengthen the planning policies on SSSIs which are rich in nature and biodiversity.

“I have worked with Huw on various nature projects over the years so I know how well informed he will be when taking on this new brief.

“I look forward to working with them both in my role as chair of the Gwent Levels Working Group so we can continue to safeguard the area for future generations.”