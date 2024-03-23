The chain recently relocated from its store at 7 Gwent Square, near the bus station in the shopping centre, to the former Barclays Bank building nearby.

Centre owners L&C Investments has asked Torfaen Borough Council for permission to change the planning use of the vacant Greggs from retail to A3 use which covers the sale of food and drink for consuming on the premises such as restaurants, snack bars and cafes, pubs and take-aways.

The application, submitted by its Bristol-based planning consultants, D2 Planning Limited, states there is “at present no end user” but it wants the permission “to improve the marketing of the property”.

It also states it doesn’t believe a further A3 use in the centre would be harmful to the environment or neighbours: “The proposals are not considered to result in the proliferation of A3 uses and is not considered to result in an adverse impact on the surrounding area.”

No changes to the building are planned and the application is being considered by planners.