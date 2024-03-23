A public consultation into the council's cemetery service has been launched.

The council is responsible for managing Blaenavon, Cwmbran, Panteg and Llwyncelyn Cemeteries and aims to identify areas for improvement after a report to the Cleaner Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee, highlighting an increase in complaints last year.

Residents may participate in the survey via the Get Involved Torfaen site or at one of the following drop-in sessions; April 2, 11am-2pm, at Blaenavon Heritage Centre.

April 3, 11am-2pm, at Llwyncelyn Cemetery.

April 4, 11am-2pm, at Panteg Cemetery.

Each face-to-face session covers all four of Torfaen's cemeteries.

The survey, which takes around 10 minutes to complete, closes at 5pm on April 12.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said: "While our team responds to all complaints, this is an opportunity for the service to identify strategic solutions to common issues or problems.

"We welcome all feedback and although we have to be realistic about what can be achieved in the current economic climate, we need to ensure the service fulfils its duties for our residents."

Cemetery policies information has been updated on the council's website for residents' clarity.