Sai Fai Jim, visited Grosvenor Casino Cardiff, and won a colossal prize - a journey to Macau, China, coupled with £8,888 in cash, to give the Year of the Dragon a flying start.

Jim was visiting the casino when he decided to enter the Chinese New Year's celebratory prize draw.

His luck dealt him the right hand when his name was announced as the winner of the competition.

Unsurprisingly, he's already plotting his adventurous trip.

In a delightful twist, Jim plans to visit his father who lives in Macau, perfectly up lining up with his 80th birthday celebrations.

His win was greeted with delight by Mark Stothard, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Cardiff.

Mr. Stothard said: "We are thrilled for Sai to be jetting off on a Chinese Adventure thanks to our prize draw.

“We feel very proud to be providing Sai with this exciting opportunity to get the real Chinese celebratory experience in Macau itself and look forward to hearing all about it during his next visit to Grosvenor Casinos!”

