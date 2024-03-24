It will hang from the front of 95 Broad Street where permission has previously been given to for a replacement shopfront on the ground floor and create a one-bedroom flat on the first floor.

Last year funding was awarded for the renovation of the property, which is in the town conservation area and UNESCO World Heritage Site, as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Rebecca McAndrew said a clock would “add interest to the street scene” and “represent an enhancement to the conservation area”.

She also confirmed the council’s highways department was satisfied there is no risk to highway safety as it meets the standards of being at least 2.1 metres from the ground and 600mm from the edge of the carriageway.