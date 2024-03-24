A TIMBER notice board is to be put up outside Panteg Health Centre.
Pontypool Community Council has been given advertisement consent for the one metre high by one metre wide notice board on posts that will be 2.5m tall.
It will be placed on the grass verge outside the health centre, next to the post box, and Torfaen Borough Council has said it won’t pose any risk to the public and it won’t be illuminated “in any way as to cause a distraction to highway users” on Kemys Street and there’s no impact on visibility at the junction.
