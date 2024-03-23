The mega-hit DJ is set to electrify Cardiff Bay on Sunday, August 25 as part of the acclaimed Bay Series outdoor concerts.

This much-anticipated event has already seen the announcement of New Order and Becky Hill, who will be performing during the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Tiësto, a dominant figure in electronic music, is famed for his spectacular dance sets and infectious beats.

The Grammy award-winning icon has successfully brought electronic music into the mainstream and has gathered more than 11 billion worldwide streams.

The excitement for his forthcoming performance showcases his status as a global sensation.

The Dutch artist, born as Tijs Verwest, has notably played major international dance music festivals and also influenced the inception of DJ residencies in Las Vegas.

Additionally, his album sales exceed 36 million, and he has six Billboard "Hot 100" hits.

Wales' largest open-air concert series, the Bay Series, has been synonymous with memorable performances, delivering music, food, and culture in an unparalleled location.

Tiësto’s high-energy performance will join the likes of the Chemical Brothers, Lewis Capaldi and Biffy Clyro who graced the stage before him.